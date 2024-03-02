CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Chicopee on Saturday morning that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in the area of 89 Southwick St. around 9:30 a.m. managed to contain the blaze to the fire floor, where one person was found dead, according to a joint statement issued by Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel P. Stamborski, Chicopee Police Chief Patrick J. Major, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the person’s death.

A dog also died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

