HUDSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hudson Public Schools staff member is on leave amid allegations of violating safety policies.

The school district is investigating these allegations, but have not yet said at which public school the staff member works.

In a statement, Hudson Schools said it is committed to offering a safe and supportive environment for staff, students, and families.

The school district said it is unable to provide further comment while conducting the investigation to maintain integrity and to respect privacy interests of the parties involved.

