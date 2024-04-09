SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after someone threw an explosive device onto the porch of the Satanic Temple in Salem early Monday morning, officials said.

Police determined the person threw the device around 4:15 a.m., when no one was present in the building, according to Salem police. The device and the damage it caused were not discovered until staff arrived at 4 p.m.

State police bomb technicians ensured the device was no longer a danger an explosive ordinance detection K9s swept the building for secondary devices.

Assistance was also provided by the ATF.

The Salem Police have responded to the Satanic Temple previously for bombthreats and hate crimes. On June 6, 2022, a male was arrested for arson at the temple. Earlier this year, a Michigan man was arrested and charged in that state with planning to bomb the temple.

The bombing is currently under investigation by detectives from the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division, along with the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen something, is urged to contact the Salem Police Criminal Investigation Division at (978)-745-9700, or to leave a tip at (978)-744-0171 X. 50116.

