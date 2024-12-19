BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed through the front of a laundromat in Brockton Thursday afternoon, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

The Toyota Corolla was wedged halfway inside of the Crescent Street Laundromat at 391 Crescent St., according to a photo the department posted to X.

Surveillance video from inside the building shows the car slamming into washing machines with clothes inside, just before 12:30 p.m.

Brockton police said 77-year-old driver thought she was in reverse when she accidentally accelerated into the laundromat. Officers said the drive could not stop because a bottle was stuck underneath the brake.

Niko Mouratidis’ family has owned the laundromat and a neighboring restaurant for 43 years, he said. He was hosting a holiday party next door when the crash took place.

“We heard a big bang and I knew it wasn’t a Harley starting up, and I said, ‘I think somebody hit the building next door.’ We went next door and, low and behold, there was a car inside,” Mouratidis said.

The driver and her passenger both got out of the car with a bit of help, and first responders said they were both okay. Police said the driver will not face any charges.

“No one was hurt inside. There were a couple other ladies washing clothes,” Mouratidis said.

Broken glass was seen scattered on the ground as firefighters worked to remove the vehicle from the building.

The car was towed away and the laundromat remained closed as crews cleaned up the mess.

“Some carts got damaged, a couple of vinyl tables, at least three or four of the machines in the front,” Mouratidis said.

The laundromat was expected to reopen Friday.

