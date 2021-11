METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen police are turning to the public for help tracking down the owner of two huskies.

The dogs were found on Elm Street Monday, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Anyone with information should contact Animal Control officers at 978-983-8670.

