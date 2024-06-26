BOSTON (WHDH) - A new report says Boston has some of the worst traffic on Earth, ranking fourth in the US and eighth overall in the world.

The findings are part of the INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, released by the transportation analytics firm INRIX.

New York City led the US and the world, with the average driver spending 101 hours in traffic in 2023, according to INRIX.

Boston drivers spent 88 hours in traffic, behind only New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles among US cities.

The average cost of congestion per driver in Boston reached $1,543. Within the downtown area, drivers’ speeds averaged just 10 miles-per-hour.

Some of Boston’s worst traffic was on I-93.

Though Boston traffic was 14% worse in 2023 than it was in 2022, traffic levels were still down 1% compared to prepandemic figures in 2019, according to INRIX.

