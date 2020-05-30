Officials: 10 arrested after protests outside Boston police stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - 10 people are facing disorderly conduct, assault and other charges after protesting a Minnesota man’s death in police custody at two Boston police stations Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to the police stations at 650 Harrison Avenue in the South End and 2400 Washington Street in Roxbury found people protesting the death of George Floyd after police officers kneeled on his neck. One of the officers has been charged with third-degree murder.

The protesters were acting disorderly and some assaulted officers, according to police, and 10 were arrested. Four officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lilley Antoinette, 30, of Somerville, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.

Patrick Culbreath, 22, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery of a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, inciting a riot, two counts of threats, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Lauren Deluco, 21, of Fitchburg, was charged with disorderly conduct, helping an arrestee escape police and resisting arrest.

Cole Gergoire, 21, of Somerville, was charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a class D substance and graffiti.

Bruce Hopkins, 22, of Boston, was charged with assaulting a police officer, inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Nathan Johnson, 24, of Everett, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Nicholas Marcopoulous, 29, of Lowell, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jeremy McWhinnie, 29, of Lowell, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Anthony McWhorter, 18, of Boston, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

A 17-year-old juvenile, of Boston, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

A 29-year-old woman was also summonsed on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest.

All suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on June 1.

