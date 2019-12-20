CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An act of kindness was caught on camera in Cambridge last week.

Rob Wistrom walking down the street snapped a picture of William McAllister, owner of Billy Bear food truck, giving a homeless man a free meal while stopped at a red light.

McAllister told 7NEWS that he’s happy he has the means to spread some holiday cheer.

“I see the homeless guy at the corner of the light every day and I’m always giving him something, all the canteen guys do it,” he said. “It feels awesome, it does, and at the same token, it’s like humbling and I want people to maybe do the same thing.”

The touching picture has since gone viral on Facebook, with thousands of likes and shares.

