WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two juveniles were rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Waltham on Thursday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of two juveniles who had been struck by a car in the area of 1074 Main St. assisted in transporting them both to Boston Children’s Hospital, according to police. One of the victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, the other suffered minor injuries.

The driver the struck them remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

