BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a crash between a car and a Commuter Rail train in Beverly.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Hale Street found a damaged red sedan and a commuter rail train with minor damage to the rear of the locomotive.

Hale Street has been closed inbound from the intersection of Hale and Haskell streets and outbound from the intersection of Hale and Thissell streets. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

