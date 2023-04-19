Robert Kennedy Jr. made it official Wednesday, formally announcing his run for president in 2024 at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston.

Kennedy is seeking the Democratic nomination next year. Before he spoke, there were old family pictures on display showing his father, the late Senator Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated in 1968 when he ran for president.

“We need to bring this party back to the party of FDR, of JFK, of RFK and Martin Luther King and those values,” Kennedy said on Wednesday.

Kennedy thanked cousin Anthony Shriver, his brother Douglas and his sister Courtney, among other Kennedys in attendance.

He also acknowledged, though, that many in his family disagree with him on many issues and have spoken in support of President Joe Biden running for a second term.

“They are entitled to their beliefs and I respect their opinions on them and I love them back,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy spoke for one hour and 48 minutes against corporate control of politics and COVID-19 lockdowns.

He also questioned vaccines and America’s role in the war in Ukraine.

“This is what happens when you censor somebody for 18 years,” he said.

Even an emergency warning and call to evacuate at one point couldn’t stop Kennedy.

Kennedy said he will lead a return to civility and promised to fight against political polarization.

“I am going to take back this country with your help, the help of all the homeless Republicans, and Democrats and Independents,” he said. “You are Americans first.”

Kennedy lamented the fact that many Americans don’t trust their political leaders or the press. He said he hopes to concentrate on the values Americans share, rather than the issues that divide them.

