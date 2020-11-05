State police arrest 3 NY men accused of stealing car, trafficking cocaine

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police arrested three men accused of stealing a car out of New York and trafficking cocaine in Massachusetts on Wednesday, officials said.

A trooper patrolling Route 90 in Charlton around 3 p.m. spotted a gray Mercedes sedan with New Jersey license plates that was reported stolen in New York on Monday, police said.

The trooper caught up with the vehicle and activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

The driver stopped and then immediately reentered traffic on Route 90 eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to police. The trooper canceled his pursuit due to unsafe conditions.

Other state police cruisers canvased the area and one located the vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in Worcester, according to police.

Building security provided video of three men exiting the vehicle, police said. The trooper located the men and placed them under arrest moments later.

Two large packages of a white powdery substance and a loaded pistol were allegedly recovered from the vehicle.

The three men, identified as Manuel Pimentel, 18, Edison Baez, 20, and Brian Hernandez, 21, all from New York, are being charged with receiving stolen property over $1,200, carrying a loaded firearm and trafficking in cocaine, police said. Additional charges include, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition without FID card, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, receiving a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to violate drug law.

