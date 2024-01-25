WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Maryland woman and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in New York Tuesday after they allegedly stole more than $5,800 in merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Wareham, officials announced.

Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz and Wareham Police Chief Walter Correia, Jr. in a joint statement said the investigation into this case got underway on Jan. 7 after an employee at the Ulta store reported the thefts.

Officials said the woman, 35-year-old Amalia Cinca, and the teen were taken into custody while trying to board a plane from JFK International Airport to Romania.

Both the woman and the teen are now facing charges.

Officials said the Ulta employee on Jan. 7 reported seeing three female suspects steal approximately five bags of merchandise.

One day later, officials said, police in Waterford, Conn. contacted Wareham investigators to report another theft at a local Ulta store also involving three female suspects.

Cruz and Correia said investigators used surveillance video to charge Cinca and the teenage girl with one count each of larceny over $1,200 and organized retail crime.

Cinca was arraigned in court in Queens, New York on Wednesday, where officials said she pleaded not guilty to a charge of being a fugitive from justice. Officials said Cinca waived her rendition and will now be returned to Massachusetts to face her larceny charges.

The teen was still facing charges in New York as of Thursday afternoon.

