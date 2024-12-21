It’s really feeling like the first day of winter out there in Massachusetts! Unfortunately, temperatures will only continue to drop this weekend.

We’re all waking up to a winter wonderland this morning. Most areas picked up between about 3 and 5 inches of snow on Friday.

However, there were some hot spots. Many areas west of Boston received 5 to 6 inches of snow on Friday, instead.

However, closer to the Cape, snowfall totals were much lower.

Regardless of how much snow you have to clean up today, the forecast will cooperate. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and at the very most we’ll get a couple of flurries falling. It’ll be chilly with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Tonight is when the chill will move in. Overnight lows will get down to the single digits, with feels-like temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below zero.

Sunday won’t warm up much, even with the ample sun. Highs will top off in the upper teens and low 20s, but with even a slight wind, it’ll feel like the upper single digits during the warmest part of the day.

There may be some on-and-off ocean-effect snow showers on the Cape tomorrow randomly throughout the day and night.

That could lead to some spotty coatings down there through Monday morning. The rest of Monday will be bright and chilly again. Morning lows down to the single digits still and highs in the mid to upper 20s. Tuesday for Christmas Eve we have a chance for a few snow showers and temperatures back to the 30s. Christmas Day: a chance for rain on the Cape and isolated light snow showers elsewhere with highs in the 30s.

Thursday and Friday for traveling home look great: dry and mild near 40 degrees.