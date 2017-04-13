May Community Calendar Events

49th Walk for Hunger

Event Date: Saturday, May 7, 2017

Time: Rolling start time 8AM-9:30AM; 5K run starts at 7AM

Location: Boston Common

For More Information: http://www.projectbread.org/get-involved/

The traditional 20-mile route is back! Help fight the local issues of hunger Saturday May 7th. Participate in the 20-mile walk or 5K run to ensure a local child, family, and/or community member in need has a warm meal. All proceeds go towards various hunger relief programs across Massachusetts to provide people and families of all income levels access to nutritious food.

10th Anniversary Paws 4 a Cure Celebration and Charity Walk

Event Date: Sunday, May 7, 2017

Time: 1PM-4:30PM

Location: Quannapowitt Parkway, Wakefield, MA, 01880

For More Information: http://www.paws4acure.org/2017walk.php

Calling all animal lovers! Register for the 10th Paws 4 a Cure Celebration and Charity Walk to support their mission to provide funds for those who are diagnosed with canine/feline cancer and other serious injuries and illnesses. Proceeds will go directly towards veterinary hospitals to assist U.S families who cannot afford urgent treatment for their fury companion.

Cosmos

Event Date: Thursday, May 11, 2017

Time: 7PM & 9PM

Location: Charles Hayden Planetarium

Address: Museum of Science, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/cosmos

Allow all the different sights and sounds to guide you through an exploration of the universe. Join the Boston Choral Ensemble for musical performances about the stars, planets, and the heavens as you watch a cosmic show overhead. A separate ticket is required; $20 per person or $10 for seniors and students should be purchased in advance.

M.O.M’s Run 5K Run & Walk for Cancer

Event date: Sunday, May 14, 2017

Time: Walk starts at 9:45AM & Run starts at 10AM

Location: Dilboy Post

Address: 371 Summer St. Somerville, MA 02144

For More Information: http://momsrun.org/

Switch it up this Mother’s Day and register for the Mary O’Brien Memorial Run & Walk for cancer. Celebrate moms, honor cancer survivors and take time to remember those who lost their battle during the 5K run & walk! All proceeds are distributed to cancer research through the Claudia Adams Barr Program in Innovative Basic Cancer Research at Dana Farber.

Cosmos

Event Date: Thursday, May 18, 2017

Time: 7PM & 9PM

Location: Charles Hayden Planetarium

Address: Museum of Science, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://mos.org/public-events/cosmos

Allow all the different sights and sounds to guide you through an exploration of the universe. Join the Boston Choral Ensemble for musical performances about the stars, planets, and the heavens as you watch a cosmic show overhead. A separate ticket is required; $20 per person or $10 for seniors and students should be purchased in advance.

Johnny Kelley Half Marathon

Event Date: Sunday, May 28, 2017

Time: Check in; 6:15AM-8:15AM

Location: Hyannis Town Green, Hyannis, MA

For More Information: http://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=4430

Register for the Johnny Kelley Half Marathon and join the AFSP as they help raise awareness and bring hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP is working to raise $25,000 from the marathon to go towards research and community programs that focus on educating victims about mental health.