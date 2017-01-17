7-year-old’s impersonation of Taylor Swift performance goes viral

BOSTON (WHDH) — A 7-year-old girl from England is making its due rounds on the Internet after appearing on a Filipino talent show where she nearly perfectly impersonated a performance by Taylor Swift.

Xia Vigor sang Swift’s “You Belong With Me,” wearing the exact costume and outfit that the international pop star sang when she once performed it on her “Fearless” tour in 2009.

The ensemble included a white marching band uniform with a sparkling black dress underneath, which is revealed halfway through the performance.

