In celebration of Amazon’s two Golden Globe wins, the streaming service announced that Prime Original “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will be free to stream this weekend. The free streaming began Friday at 12:01 a.m. and will conclude Monday at 11:59 p.m.

The show won two Golden Globes at Sunday’s ceremony; star Rachel Brosnahan won Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and the show won Best Comedy Series.

Brosnahan stars as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a New York City woman in 1958 who “has everything she’s ever wanted.” Her life takes an unexpected turn, and she must quickly decide if she should go from housewife to stand-up comic.

The series was created by “Gilmore Girls” creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, and executive produced, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Golden Globe and three-time Emmy award winner Tony Shalhoub plays Midge’s father. Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen and Marin Hinkle round out the cast.

The show can be streamed on Amazon’s website or on connected devices.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)