Amazon to stream Thursday night football games

Amazon is getting into the pro football streaming business.

Amazon will partner with the NFL to livestream 10 Thursday night games during the 2017-2018 regular season.

The online giant will pay 50 million dollars to stream the games.

Twitter, Facebook and Youtube were also in the running for NFL livestreaming rights.

The NFL partnered with Twitter on a similar deal last year.

Twitter says the livestream of it’s first NFL game reached more than two million people.

But that number includes anyone who watched the game for at least three seconds.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)