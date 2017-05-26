Ariana Grande releases statement following Manchester suicide bombing

Pop singer Ariana Grande has released a statement following an attack at her concert in Manchester, England that killed 22 and injured hundreds.

In her statement, Grande said her “heart, prayers, and deepest condolences” were with the victims of the attack.

“The compassion, kindness, love, strength, and oneness that you’ve shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday,” she wrote.

Grande went on to announce she will host a benefit concert in Manchester at a later date to raise money for victims of the attack and their families.

Police said a suicide bomber detonated explosives at the arena in Manchester Monday night as people were leaving Grande’s concert. At least 22 people were killed, including an 8-year-old girl, and dozens more were injured.

The full statement from the singer can be found below: