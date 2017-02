Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a new job lined up for this offseason.

He has signed on to narrate a new documentary about the invasion of Normandy.

The World War II film, called ‘D-Day: Over Normandy’ will air this Spring on PBS.

It is being directed by a Rhode Island native.

