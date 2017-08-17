California woman wins $1.6 million on airport slot machine

LAS VEGAS (WHDH)- If you’re 21 or older don’t hesitate to try your luck on the slot machines… in the airport.

A California woman is $1.6 million richer after testing her luck on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine in McCarran International Airport.

The woman, identified as Sandra A., said that she travels to Las Vegas twice a year to gamble.

No word yet on what Sandra plans to do with her winnings.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)