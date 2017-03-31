Cheese sculpture made as a tribute to Beyonce

What do you call a Beyonce made of cheese? Brie-once of course.

The 45 pound cheesy sculpture was made for the East Village cheese and wine festival in London.

Sculptor David Bradley worked with the Robin Collective, an ad agency out of London, to create the cheese sculpture.

After debating what picture to mimic, the team settled on Beyonce’s internet-breaking pregnancy photo posted in February.

It took around 28 hours to make the statue and despite it’s name, it is actually made out of 45 pounds of mild cheddar.

