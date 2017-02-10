Comedian Conan O’Brien surprises James White with MVP truck

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Tom Brady may have been named Super Bowl MVP, but he said that he wanted to give the award to running back James White.

During an appearance Thursday night on Conan O’Brien, White got quite the surprise.

“Ford agreed with Brady, so here it is. It’s all yours,” O’Brien said as he presented White with a F-150 truck, the vehicle that’s traditionally given to the MVP of the Super Bowl.

Brady could not give the truck to White this year because the NFL stopped giving them out to the MVP.

Brady and Ford partnered up with Conan to make sure White got a gift that he’ll never forget.

White set a Super Bowl record with 14 receptions in the game.

