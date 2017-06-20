Daniel Day-Lewis says he’s retiring from acting

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniel Day-Lewis, one of the most widely respected actors of his generation, says he’s retiring from acting.

Day-Lewis’s representative, Leslee Dart, said in a statement Tuesday that the 60-year-old performer “will no longer be working as an actor.” She added that Day-Lewis is “immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years.”

He will not comment further about the decision, she said.

Day-Lewis’ retirement will make the upcoming “Phantom Thread” his final film. In the film, due out in December, he plays a fashion designer in 1950s London. The film reteams him with “There Will Be Blood” director Paul Thomas Anderson.

Day-Lewis has won three Oscars and been nominated five times. He won for his performances in “My Left Foot,” ”Lincoln” and “There Will Be Blood.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)