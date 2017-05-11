EA Sports teases new cover of Madden 18

BOSTON (WHDH) — Gamemaker EA Sports posted a cryptic message on its Instagram about the upcoming Madden 18 video game, leaving fans to speculate who will appear on the cover.

While the image does not give away who the player is, the post’s comments are full of guesses. Someone else talking about Madden 18 is none other than Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who appeared on the cover of Madden 17.

Some fans believe in the “Madden Curse,” which means that players featured on the cover of the game are doomed for injury. While this held true for Gronkowski, he asked his Twitter followers who they think will be the one to “reverse the curse.”

Madden 18 is expected to be released later this summer.

