(WHDH) — Eminem slammed President Donald Trump in a freestyle rap that aired Tuesday on the BET Hip Hop Awards.

The rapper referenced everything from North Korea to the NFL protests and gun control.

“But this is his form of distraction. He always gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico and gun reform for Nevada. All these tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” part of the freestyle went.

This comes as Trump continues to talk about the anthem protests on social media, started by former San Francisco’s 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick who started the kneeling movement last year towards the end of the NFL season.

