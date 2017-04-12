‘Friends’ musical coming to New York City

NEW YORK (WHDH) – A musical based on the 90s TV sitcom “Friends” will be opening this fall in New York City.

“Friends! The Musical!” comes 13 years after the show ended its 10-season run on NBC.

The musical will include songs such as “How You Doing, Ladies?”, “The Only Coffee Shop in New York City” and “The Ballad of Fat Monica.”

Tickets will go on sale in June.

