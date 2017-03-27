Award-winning musical ‘Hamilton’ headed to Boston in September of 2018

BOSTON (WHDH) - The award-winning musical “Hamilton” is headed to Boston for the Lexus Broadway in Boston 2017-2018 season, but you’ll have to “Wait For It” to premiere in September of 2018.

Broadway in Boston posted a photo on Facebook after their Monday announcement.

The national tour of “Hamilton” will premiere in Boston on Sept. 18, 2018 and run until Nov. 18, 2018.

Other shows headed to Boston for the 2017-2018 season include “The Book of Mormon,” “Waitress,” “Aladdin” and more.

