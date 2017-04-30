SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Singer John Legend is coming to Salem State University to receive a social-justice award and discuss his activism.

Legend is scheduled to be on campus Tuesday to receive the Salem Advocate for Social Justice award, given by the Salem Award Foundation for Human Rights and Social Justice.

The award recognizes leaders who champion social justice issues and advocate for underrepresented populations. This is the award’s first year.

Legend is also expected to perform songs and discuss his work on issues including criminal-justice reform and education.

He is a winner of 10 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award. He recently won several awards for his song “Glory,” which was featured in the film “Selma.”

