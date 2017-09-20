New scam targets Netflix users to get personal information

(WHDH) — For all the people out there who love to watch Netflix, you may need to keep an eye out for a new scam.

A new hoax is targeting Netflix users by sending them a fake email claiming there are issues with your payment and your account has been deactivated. The email then says that to resolve the issue, you must log in and enter your payment information.

The email looks nearly identical to official emails sent from Netflix, even prompting police in the U.K. to issue alerts to customers.

Upon hearing of the scam, a spokesperson for Netflix released a statement which reads:

“We take the security of our members’ accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members’ accounts secure. Unfortunately, scams are common on the internet and target popular brands such as Netflix and other companies with large customer bases to lure users into giving out personal information. Members who want to learn more about how to keep their personal information safe against phishing scams and other malicious activity can go to netflix.com/security or contact Customer Service directly.”

The emails have reportedly only been seen in the United Kingdom so far, but security experts say all users should be cautious.

