For many fans of Nintendo, Friday couldn’t come fast enough.

The company released the new ‘switch’ gaming system.

The console costs $300 and is the newest in portable gaming technology.

Users can have the switch in it’s stand and play games on their television.

By lifting the console, it becomes a hand held gaming system.

