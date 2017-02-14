MIAMI (WSVN) – Nothing says “I love you” like digging into a greasy slice of heart-shaped pizza with your partner, right? At least that’s what some of the country’s biggest restaurant chains believe!

Eat your heart out with these “cheesy” fast food dishes.

Papa John’s: Papa John’s’ heart-shaped pizzas are back! According to Brand Eating, the pizza chain is offering a Valentine’s Day deal where you can get a heart-shaped pizza (made with thin crust) and an order of brownies for $15 at participating locations. You can also get two one-topping, heart-shaped pizzas for $18.

Pizza Hut: The heart-shaped pizza is once again available at Pizza Hut. According to Brand Eating, the pizza features a hand-tossed pizza crust shaped like a heart. The price for a one-topping, heart-shaped pizza is $9.99 (may vary). The pizza is also being offered as part of Pizza Hut’s Valentine’s Bundle, which includes a one-topping heart-shaped pizza and a choice of dessert (either the Ultimate Hershey’s Chocolate Chip Cookie, Hershey’s Triple Chocolate Brownie, or Hershey’s Hot Chocolate Brownie) for $13.99.

No shame in your Valentine's Day game. pic.twitter.com/rBfvQMxITl — Pizza Hut (@pizzahut) February 13, 2017

Auntie Anne’s: If you’re just looking for a heart-shaped snack, Auntie Anne’s is offering buy one, get one free heart-shaped pretzels. If you’re a member of the Pretzel Perk rewards program, you’ll be able to take advantage of this deal.

Dunkin’ Donuts: They have heart-shaped donuts today.

Cupid's Arrow in a Few Easy Steps 💘 pic.twitter.com/lRdMO38ao7 — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) February 11, 2017

QDOBA: Buy one burrito and get one free for your Valentine when you share a kiss at the check-out.

California Pizza Kitchen: Get one appetizer, two entrees and one dessert from a special menu for $35.

Whether you’re in a relationship, are single, or are anywhere in between, we wish you a Happy Valentine’s Day.

