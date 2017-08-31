Solange pledges proceeds from Boston show for Harvey relief

BOSTON (AP) – Singer Solange has announced that all proceeds from her show in Boston next month will be donated for Hurricane Harvey relief in her hometown of Houston.

Solange said on Instagram on Thursday that “I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love.”

The show at the Orpheum Theater on Sept. 28 is part of her “Orion’s Rise” tour. Sun Ra Arkestra is scheduled to open. Tickets range from $35 to $75.

Rains from Harvey have killed more than 30 in Texas, displaced tens of thousands and caused billions of dollars in damage.

Solange’s sister, Beyoncé, has also pledged to help relief efforts.

