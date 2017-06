Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is set to turn 20 next week.

To celebrate, eight new editions of the first book are being released.

The special editions represent the four Hogwarts houses.

Each book contains drawings of the houses’ crests and bonus content such as character profiles and additional facts.

