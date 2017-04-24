LOS ANGELES (AP) — This summer at the movies there will be aliens, evil and friendly, pirates, scantily-clad lifeguards, ladies letting loose, a few classic superheroes in fresh suits, an evil mummy, two King Arthurs and a few very different war films.

Here’s a monthly rundown some of the summer’s highlights. Dates are subject to change.

——

MAY

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” (May 5)

“Risk” (May 5)

“The Dinner” (May 5)

“Chuck” (May 5)

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” (May 12)

“Snatched” (May 12)

“The Wall” (May 12)

“Paris Can Wait” (May 12)

“Alien: Covenant” (May 19)

“Everything, Everything” (May 19)

“Wakefield” (May 19)

“Baywatch” (May 25)

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” (May 26)

“War Machine” (May 26)

——

JUNE

“Wonder Woman” (June 2)

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” (June 2)

“The Mummy” (June 9)

“Beatriz at Dinner” (June 9)

“The Hero” (June 9)

“Megan Leavey” (June 9)

“My Cousin Rachel” (June 9)

“All Eyez on Me” (June 16)

“Cars 3” (June 16)

“Rough Night” (June 16)

“The Book of Henry” (June 16)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (June 23)

“The Beguiled” (June 23)

“The Big Sick” (June 23)

“Baby Driver” (June 28)

“Okja” (June 28)

“Despicable Me 3” (June 30)

“The House” (June 30)

——

JULY

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” (July 7)

“A Ghost Story” (July 7)

“War for the Planet of the Apes” (July 14)

“Dunkirk” (July 21)

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (July 21)

“Girls Trip” (July 21)

“Landline” (July 21)

“Atomic Blonde” (July 28)

“An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” (July 28)

“Brigsby Bear” (July 28)

“The Emoji Movie” (July 28)

——

AUGUST

“Detroit” (Aug. 4)

“The Dark Tower” (Aug. 4)

“Ingrid Goes West” (Aug. 4)

“Wind River” (Aug. 4)

“Annabelle: Creation” (Aug. 11)

“Trip to Spain” (Aug. 11)

“The Only Living Boy in New York” (Aug. 11)

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” (Aug. 18)

“Logan Lucky” (Aug. 18)

