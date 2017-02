On February 14, 1967, Aretha Franklin recorded her cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” at Atlantic Records in New York. The Turtles’ single “Happy Together” was released on the White Whale label.

In 1972, “Grease” opened off-Broadway. Original cast members included Barry Bostwick and Adrienne Barbeau. The show moved to Broadway later in the year. It closed in 1980.

Also in 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began a week as co-hosts of the Mike Douglas television talk show.

In 1973, David Bowie collapsed from exhaustion at the end of an elaborate Valentine’s Day show at Radio City Music Hall.

In 1977, singer-songwriter Janis Ian received nearly 500 Valentine’s Day cards from fans. She sang about never getting Valentine’s Day cards as a teenager in her ballad, “At Seventeen.”

Also in 1977, The B-52’s played their first concert at a party in Athens, Georgia.

In 1980, CBS announced that Dan Rather would succeed Walter Cronkite as anchorman and managing editor on “The CBS Evening News” the following year.

In 1984, Elton John married studio engineer Renate (ruh-NAH’-tah) Blauel. The marriage lasted four years.

In 1992, Weezer had their first practice as a band, in Los Angeles. They played their first show a few weeks later.

In 1996, the Artist Formerly Known As Prince married dancer Mayte (MY’-tay) in Minneapolis.

In 1999, singer Buddy Knox died after a brief battle with cancer in Bremerton, Washington. He was 65. He’s probably best known for the 1957 hit “Party Doll.”

Today’s Birthdays: TV personality Hugh Downs (“20/20”) is 96. Country singer Razzy Bailey is 78. Jazz saxophonist Maceo Parker is 74. TV personality Pat O’Brien (“The Insider,” `’Access Hollywood”) is 69. Magician Teller of Penn and Teller is 69. Actor Ken Wahl (“Wiseguy”) is 60. Opera singer Renee Fleming is 58. Actress Meg Tilly is 57. Singer Dwayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Tone! is 56. Actress Sakina Jaffey (“House of Cards”) is 55. Actor Enrico Colantoni (“Just Shoot Me”) is 54. Actor Zach Galligan (“Gremlins”) is 53. Actor Valente Rodriguez (“George Lopez”) is 53. Bassist Ricky Wolking of The Nixons is 51. Actor Simon Pegg (2009’s “Star Trek”) is 47. Bassist Kevin Baldes of Lit is 45. Singer Rob Thomas of Matchbox Twenty is 45. Actor Jake Lacy (“The Office”) is 31. Actress Tiffany Thornton (“Sonny With A Chance”) is 31. Actor Brett Dier (“Jane the Virgin”) is 27. Actor Freddie Highmore (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” `’Bates Motel”) is 25.

