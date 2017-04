An American was killed in an explosion in Ukraine.

Officials say the paramedic and two others were on a patrolling mission in the country when their vehicle drove over a mine.

The two other people in the vehicle were injured.

There is no word yet on their conditions.

No one was taken responsibility for the blast.

