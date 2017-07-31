1 dead, 1 faces manslaughter charge after confrontation in Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — One man is dead and another is facing a manslaughter charge after an altercation in a Rhode Island parking lot over the weekend.

Westerly police say 23-year-old Alexander Brown, of Hopkinton, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Police responding to reports of a disturbance at the Main Street parking lot at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday found 49-year-old John Gardiner, of Westerly, unconscious. Gardiner was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was taken into custody shortly after police arrived on the scene and charged with manslaughter and disorderly conduct.

Police say the men did not know each other prior to their physical confrontation. What sparked the confrontation was not disclosed.

It could not immediately be determined if Brown has a lawyer.

