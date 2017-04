LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A woman is dead after a double shooting in Lawrence Sunday night.

Police say the incident happened in the parking lot of a bar at the intersection of Union and Methuen Streets.

A second victim was taken to Lawrence Hospital and there is no word on their condition.

