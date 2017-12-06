MISSION HILL, Mass. (WHDH) – One person was killed in a shooting in Mission Hill Wednesday night that left two other people injured.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. near the Tobin Community Center, where a basketball game was going on. Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said one of the victims was found on Parker Street, another was found on Tremont Street outside the community center and the third was found on Sewall Street.

Evans said police are currently collecting evidence but would not say if a gun was located at the scene.

The victim found on Parker Street was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other victims were taken to the hospital, where one is in critical condition and one is in serious condition. All three shooting victims were men in their late teens.

Evans said there was around 200 people in the community center at the time and he asked for anyone who witnessed the shootings to contact the Boston Police Department.

