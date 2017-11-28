1 dead after 3-car crash in Medfield

MEDFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say one person was killed Tuesday afternoon in a three-car crash on Route 109 in Medfield.

The crashed happened around 2 p.m. near a Shaw’s Supermarket in the area of Hatters Hill Road and Penderzini Drive.

A man was killed in the crash, according to Medfield’s police chief. One person with serious injuries was flown to the hospital via medical helicopter. A second person was transported in an ambulance.

Sk7 flew over the scene and spotted a Jeep that had flipped over on its roof. Police say the driver was speeding before the SUV overturned.

The road will be closed in both directions for several hours during the evening commute. A crash reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Detours have been set up in the area. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is unclear.

