1 injured in crash involving backhoe, car at Hingham construction site

HINGHAM (WHDH) - Police say one person was injured Wednesday morning in a crash involving a backhoe and car at a construction site in Hingham.

Crews responded around 10:40 a.m. to Beal Street for a report of crash and found a sedan that had sustained significant damage.

The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, accosting to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

