1 injured, suspect sought after hit-and-run crash topples traffic light in Chelsea

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash in Chelsea overnight toppled a traffic light.

The incident happened at the intersection of Chestnut and Williams streets when two cars were involved in a crash. One of those vehicles then struck a traffic signal and went into the side of a building.

One of the cars involved then fled the scene. Officials do not yet know the make and model of the car, but they say a New Hampshire license plate fell off in the crash.

The crash sent the traffic signal crashing down a car. Shattered glass could be seen all over the road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

The incident is under investigation.

