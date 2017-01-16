1 injured when tractor trailer flips over on I-95

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured Monday in an accident involving a tractor trailer and motor vehicle on I-95 south in Attleboro.

Police said a tractor trailer and car went off the highway around 10:30 a.m. and flipped over.

At least one person suffered minor injuries.

Crews shut down the right lane and exit 1 ramp as they worked to clear the scene.

