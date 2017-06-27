1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Marblehead crash

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Police in Marbehead are investigating a two-car crash Tuesday that left one motorist dead.

Officers responded around 11:45 a.m. to Ocean Avenue at Beach Street for a report of a head-on collision involving an SUV.

Authorities say a police officer spotted the vehicle shortly before the crash driving at speeds of 100 mph.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A second driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Both vehicles suffered extensive front-end damage.

The names of both drivers are being withheld at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

