1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-95

SHARON, MA (WHDH) - One man was killed and another was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a rollover crash on I-95 in Sharon.

Police said a 27-year-old driver and a 37-year-old passenger, both of Quincy, crashed around 12:30 a.m. near exit 8 in Sharon.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The passenger was taken to Boston Medical Center for the treatment of serious injuries.

Police said the driver lost control of his Lexus while changing lanes.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation.

