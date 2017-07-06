1 killed in 3-car crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mass. (WHDH) — One person was killed Thursday in a three-car crash in the town of Lancaster, authorities say.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of crash on Route 70 near Kimball Farm and found three cars that were involved.

Authorities say one person was killed. The victim’s name has not been released. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

The road is expected to be closed for at least a few hours. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

