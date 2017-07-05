1 killed when 2 personal watercraft collide on Merrimack River

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Authorities in Lowell are seeking help from anyone who may have witnessed a deadly collision on the Merrimack River.

A man suffered fatal injuries Tuesday afternoon when two personal watercraft collided on the river.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Wednesday the victim has been identified as 39-year-old Juan Arroyo-Ortiz of Lawrence.

Lowell police along with state and environmental police responded to the incident off Rynne Beach.

“It’s a family atmosphere, family gathering,” said area resident Mario Tamayo. “I don’t know the type of supervision that takes place here.”

Tamayo didn’t see the crash, but lives in the area and has seen several close calls on the river.

“High speeds, playing basically, you know horsing around,” said Tamayo. “That’s just something that I thought was odd. That could really turn into an accident, a freak accident.”

The deadly crash is under investigation.

