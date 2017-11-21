ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police confirmed that one person has been killed in a five-car crash on Interstate 495 in Andover.

The crash happened near the entrance to Interstate 93 early Tuesday morning.

Two other drivers were also injured and transported to the hospital. Two additional drivers did not sustain any injuries, police said.

#MAtraffic update: 5 veh’s involved; Confirmed 1 driver fatality, 1 other driver injured & transported, other 2 drivers not injured. 2 lanes still closed in #Andover, heavy delays. https://t.co/XBcm4syaDM — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 21, 2017

The incident is causing major traffic delays with two lanes still closed.

Officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.

