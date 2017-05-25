11-year-old hit by car while riding skateboard

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An 11-year-old Maine boy is being treated for life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while skateboarding.

Police say the boy had skated into an intersection in South Portland when he was hit Wednesday. He was unconscious when medics arrived.

The driver called 911 after the collision. He is cooperating with police and no charges have been filed.

Police are continuing to investigate. They have not released the name of the boy or the driver.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)